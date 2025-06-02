LVW Advisors LLC Takes $6.78 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,104,000.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

