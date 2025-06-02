Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AGCO by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

