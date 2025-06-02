McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,283 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPMO opened at $104.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

