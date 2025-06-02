Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Expands By 84.1%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IIM opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

