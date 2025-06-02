Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MITFF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
Mitie Group Company Profile
