BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5%

BHP stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

