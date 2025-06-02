NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103,087.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

