Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 1,557,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

Shares of SHWGF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.