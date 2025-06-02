Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,900 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 1,557,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
Shares of SHWGF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
