Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FMX stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $119.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.