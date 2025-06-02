Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

