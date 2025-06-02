Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $154,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Shares of MSI opened at $415.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.90 and its 200 day moving average is $446.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

