Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 10.2% increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $149.77 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
