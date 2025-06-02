Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 10.2% increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $149.77 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

