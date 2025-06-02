ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.381 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.
ANZ Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.
ANZ Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Costco Stock Will Hit New Highs This Year
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.