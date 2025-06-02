ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.381 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

