First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average is $258.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

