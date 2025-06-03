Head-To-Head Contrast: VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00 WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus target price of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.86 -$6.59 million N/A N/A WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.84 -$116.46 million ($1.44) -6.05

This table compares VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VS MEDIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WEBTOON Entertainment beats VS MEDIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

