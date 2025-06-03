Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aviva Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.