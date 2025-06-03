Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

