LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

