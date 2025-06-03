Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $1,410,771. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ROK opened at $317.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average of $277.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $320.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $283.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

