Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $466.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $538.44. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

