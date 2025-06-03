Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

