Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

