Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VYM stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

