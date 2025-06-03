Sunda Energy (LON:SNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunda Energy (LON:SNDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sunda Energy Stock Performance

LON:SNDA opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. Sunda Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Get Sunda Energy alerts:

About Sunda Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sunda Energy is an independent gas-focussed company with a material undeveloped gas field and a growing business in SE Asia. The Company is quoted on the AIM market of the London stock exchange (SNDA.L). It operates a PSC offshore Timor-Leste containing the Chuditch gas field and significant additional prospective potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunda Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunda Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.