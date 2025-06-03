Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,864 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 3.0% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 893,463 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 352,648 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 859,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 758,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 173,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

