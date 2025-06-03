United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian M. Hendershot bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,059.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $424,998.48. The trade was a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $47,629.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,204.98. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,009 shares of company stock worth $149,943 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.34.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

