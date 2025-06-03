Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,900 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. CEVA makes up about 2.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CEVA worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CEVA by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 169,677 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3,600.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

