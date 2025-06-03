L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $243.30 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,961 shares of company stock worth $1,585,297 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

