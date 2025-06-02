Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Monday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
