Short Interest in Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Drops By 18.0%

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HAGHY. BNP Paribas cut Hensoldt to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hensoldt in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hensoldt in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hensoldt to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Hensoldt Price Performance

Hensoldt Announces Dividend

HAGHY opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39. Hensoldt has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

