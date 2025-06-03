Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $23.23 Million Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign accounts for about 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNH shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

