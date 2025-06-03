JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

