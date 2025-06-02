GAMMA Investing LLC Has $86.73 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 22,846.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $86,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM opened at $190.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $213.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

