Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after buying an additional 572,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $236.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.82 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

