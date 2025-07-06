OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

