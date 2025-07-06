Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

