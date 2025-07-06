Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,434,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of monday.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.07. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 307.22, a P/E/G ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

