ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

