Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Odysight.ai Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODYS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.38. Odysight.ai Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 220.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Odysight.ai in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Odysight.ai news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $45,494.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 715,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,090.60. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,330 shares of company stock valued at $66,283 over the last quarter.

Odysight.ai Company Profile

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Featured Articles

