Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
CDLX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
