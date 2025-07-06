Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

