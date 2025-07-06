OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

