Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

