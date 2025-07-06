Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of QQQE stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $99.71.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.