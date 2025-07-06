Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in CME Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CME Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4%

CME Group stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

