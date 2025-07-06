Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allete by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Allete by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allete during the 4th quarter worth $54,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allete by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allete by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Allete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

