Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

