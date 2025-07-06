Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

