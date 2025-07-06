527 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $152.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

