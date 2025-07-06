Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,872,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.69.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
