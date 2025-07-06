Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $58.60

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1,798.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $627,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,149.54. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.