Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 818.3 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Aixtron has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.79.

Get Aixtron alerts:

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.