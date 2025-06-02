Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 818.3 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Aixtron has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.79.
About Aixtron
