BUILDon (B) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, BUILDon has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUILDon token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. BUILDon has a total market cap of $392.08 million and approximately $235.89 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.41084817 USD and is up 8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $224,921,245.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

